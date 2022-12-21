Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
80.05 INR   +3.76%
01:07aNational Fertilizers : Rehabilitation work of roof shells of Central Store building in factory area by providing Structure
PU
12/20National Fertilizers : Spares for siemens make
PU
12/20National Fertilizers : Supply of thermal design mechanical design manufacturing and supply of 11/21-e-27
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Rehabilitation work of roof shells of Central Store building in factory area by providing Structure

12/21/2022 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/CICO/2352 Dated 21/12/2022

Rehabilitation work of roof shells of Central Store building in factory area by providing Structure

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
01:07aNational Fertilizers : Rehabilitation work of roof shells of Central Store building in fac..
PU
12/20National Fertilizers : Spares for siemens make
PU
12/20National Fertilizers : Supply of thermal design mechanical design manufacturing and supply..
PU
12/20National Fertilizers : Tpn switch mccb
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Empanelment of manufacturers for supply of Liq. Ammonia
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Empanelment of news paper advertising agency
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Digital indicator channel
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Turbine governing valve
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Clamp for the element of the filter
PU
12/19National Fertilizers : Loader e-ricksaw
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 920 M 1 920 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 271 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED52.33%475
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-33.77%18 816
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.32.17%18 191
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.52%17 212
THE MOSAIC COMPANY15.40%15 165
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-4.47%10 930