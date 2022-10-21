National Fertilizers : Repair and Testing of various types of valves like Gate Globe Safety valve NFV Relief Valves etc. During annual turnaround 2023.

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. 2022_NFL_132861_1 Dated 21/10/2022
Repair and Testing of various types of valves like Gate Globe Safety valve NFV Relief Valves etc. During annual turnaround 2023.
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 04:09:04 UTC.