  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
69.48 INR   -3.20%
National Fertilizers : Repair of Liquid Nitrogen Bottles BC in Ammonia plant

05/18/2023 | 11:30pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/MECH /AP /R-2203 Dated 19/05/2023

Repair of Liquid Nitrogen Bottles BC in Ammonia plant

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 03:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 916 M 1 916 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 085 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-10.00%427
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.22%16 596
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-10.89%15 872
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-24.74%12 498
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.69%11 700
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.00%9 948
