National Fertilizers : Repairing of Dry type Resin filled 450 KVA 600 V/3.3 KV Transformer of New Carbamate Pump Motor MPA-2C/N

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/2021-22/Elect/MPA-2CN Trafo. /01 Dated 27/11/2021

Repairing of Dry type Resin filled 450 KVA 600 V/3.3 KV Transformer of New Carbamate Pump Motor MPA-2C/N

