National Fertilizers : Repairs to Anti Corrosive Treatments in DM plant Dust and Filter Chambers of Prilling Tower during Shut Down and in other Plant Areas.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/CIVIL/CW-298 Dated 26.08.22 Dated 24/09/2022

Repairs to Anti Corrosive Treatments in DM plant Dust and Filter Chambers of Prilling Tower during Shut Down and in other Plant Areas.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP