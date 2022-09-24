National Fertilizers : Repairs to Anti Corrosive Treatments in DM plant Dust and Filter Chambers of Prilling Tower during Shut Down and in other Plant Areas.

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFB/CIVIL/CW-298 Dated 26.08.22 Dated 24/09/2022
Repairs to Anti Corrosive Treatments in DM plant Dust and Filter Chambers of Prilling Tower during Shut Down and in other Plant Areas.
