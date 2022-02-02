Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Replacement of Damaged Fencing at Top of Factory Boundary Wall at NFL Panipat

02/02/2022 | 06:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL / PT / CIVIL / 776 Dated 31.01.2022 Dated 02/02/2022

Replacement of Damaged Fencing at Top of Factory Boundary Wall at NFL Panipat

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 11:28:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 591 M 1 591 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 399 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED6.28%366
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.20%25 631
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-2.72%21 800
THE MOSAIC COMPANY10.94%16 519
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.5.20%15 970
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.80%13 300