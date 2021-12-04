Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Replacement of Water Proofing Treatment of Various Buildings in Township and Factory Area during 2021-22

12/04/2021 | 12:02am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL / PT / CIVIL / 768 Dated 29.10.2021 Dated 04/12/2021

Replacement of Water Proofing Treatment of Various Buildings in Township and Factory Area during 2021-22

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 05:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
