  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
67.70 INR   +1.48%
01:13aNational Fertilizers : Rewinding of LT motors fans submersible pumps with supply of winding wires other materials for the year 2023-24
PU
06/01National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation contract of estimated 70000MT of Fertilizers at Lalgarh rake point
PU
06/01National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation contract of estimated 99500MT of Fertilizers at Chanderiya rake point
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Rewinding of LT motors fans submersible pumps with supply of winding wires other materials for the year 2023-24

06/02/2023 | 01:13am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/Elect/Contracts/385 /2023-24 Dated 02/06/2023

Rewinding of LT motors fans submersible pumps with supply of winding wires other materials for the year 2023-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 212 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-12.31%403
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-15.18%15 864
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-16.04%14 356
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-27.81%11 990
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-27.15%10 614
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.81%9 453
