  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
75.67 INR   -0.43%
03:18aNational Fertilizers : Supply of nylon fabric conveyor belt
PU
02:58aNational Fertilizers : Running of Canteen for providing Lunch Dinner Snacks etc
PU
02:08aNational Fertilizers : Annual rate contract for misc. instrument maintenance jobs at nfl vijaipur unit for the year 2023-24
PU
National Fertilizers : Running of Canteen for providing Lunch Dinner Snacks etc

04/25/2023 | 02:58am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/PACO/46.2_ Dated 25/04/2023

Running of Canteen for providing Lunch Dinner Snacks etc

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 06:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 122 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-1.98%453
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-6.61%16 695
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 295
THE MOSAIC COMPANY1.28%14 755
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.44%14 620
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.95%10 990
