    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
70.75 INR   +1.36%
08:09aNational Fertilizers : Spares aux contract
PU
08:09aNational Fertilizers : Compact axial fan
PU
07:43aNational Fertilizers : Induction motor
PU
National Fertilizers : SPARES AUX CONTRACT

06/14/2023 | 08:09am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3555306 Dated 14/06/2023

SPARES AUX CONTRACT

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 928 M 1 928 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 708 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.35%422
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.35%16 456
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.68%14 701
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.49%13 537
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-17.35%12 042
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-12.03%9 064
