  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
71.95 INR   -0.28%
05:50aNational Fertilizers : Composite brake blocks
PU
01/12National Fertilizers : Manufacturing Testing and supply of Air heater assembly UEC-301 for Dryer comprising of 1 no. each of Steam condensate section and Steam section as per NFL reference drawing nos. N-0870-01 N-0870-02 N-0870-03 N-0870-04 N-0870-06. Details and specifications as per Annexure-I. Qty...
PU
01/12National Fertilizers : Supply of bopp laminated pp bags
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SPARES FOR 75 TE CRAWLER CRANE

01/14/2023 | 05:30am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2971663 Dated 14/01/2023

SPARES FOR 75 TE CRAWLER CRANE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 10:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 951 M 1 951 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 297 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-6.80%434
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD3.35%18 987
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.10%17 769
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.2.01%17 051
THE MOSAIC COMPANY5.58%15 771
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.90%11 638