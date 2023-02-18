Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
64.00 INR   -1.39%
05:30aNational Fertilizers : Spares of 120 t crane
PU
05:10aNational Fertilizers : Supply of rubber below rubber bulb
PU
04:50aNational Fertilizers : Supply of acid and alkali suit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SPARES OF 120 T CRANE

02/18/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3136499 Dated 18/02/2023

SPARES OF 120 T CRANE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 18 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 10:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:30aNational Fertilizers : Spares of 120 t crane
PU
05:10aNational Fertilizers : Supply of rubber below rubber bulb
PU
04:50aNational Fertilizers : Supply of acid and alkali suit
PU
04:50aNational Fertilizers : Supply of hdfe bottles
PU
04:30aNational Fertilizers : Main Server Spares
PU
01:20aNational Fertilizers : Supply of fluid coupling
PU
01:20aNational Fertilizers : Analyzers
PU
02/17National Fertilizers : Control valve
PU
02/17National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract for misc. instrumentation maintenance jobs at ..
PU
02/17National Fertilizers : Internal Handling Distribution of Dak and Courier Services etc. in ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 916 M 1 916 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 397 M 379 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-17.10%379
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD12.47%20 189
THE MOSAIC COMPANY13.63%16 973
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.35%16 108
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.54%16 051
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.80%11 450