    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
51.25 INR   -0.10%
01:26aNational Fertilizers : Supply and installation of zinc aluminium alloy iron profile sheets
PU
11/03National Fertilizers : Tender For Import of PRILLED/GRANULAR UREA BULK 46 NITROGENFERTILIZER GRADE ON GOVT. ACCOUNT
PU
11/03National Fertilizers : Procurement of Portland Pozzolana Cement PPC
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF ZINC ALUMINIUM ALLOY IRON PROFILE SHEETS

11/04/2022 | 01:26am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2702508 Dated 04/11/2022

SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF ZINC ALUMINIUM ALLOY IRON PROFILE SHEETS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 142 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.47%304
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.45.76%20 558
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.99%20 318
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.07%17 916
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-33.65%16 976
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.26%11 277