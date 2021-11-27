National Fertilizers : SUPPLY ERECTION TESTING INCLUDING CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL AND INSTRUMENTATION PRE COMMISSIONING COMMISSIONING AND GTR OF COMPLETE UNIT OF HIGH VELOCITY WATER SPRAY SYSTEM

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/210079/2120741 Dated 27/11/2021

SUPPLY ERECTION TESTING INCLUDING CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL AND INSTRUMENTATION PRE COMMISSIONING COMMISSIONING AND GTR OF COMPLETE UNIT OF HIGH VELOCITY WATER SPRAY SYSTEM

