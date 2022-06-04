Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
50.70 INR   -2.12%
50.70 INR   -2.12%
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF ITEMS REQUIRED FOR CCTVE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM IN BENTONITE SULPHUR PLANT AND UREA/BAGGING PLANT AT NFL PANIPAT

06/04/2022 | 12:32am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/210317/2221301-a Dated 04/06/2022

SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF ITEMS REQUIRED FOR CCTVE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM IN BENTONITE SULPHUR PLANT AND UREA/BAGGING PLANT AT NFL PANIPAT

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
12:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply installation commissioning and testing of items required for..
PU
05/30NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : RFP for ENTERING INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE MANUFACTU..
PU
05/27NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Civil construction modification work of bio-fertilzer plant for cap..
PU
05/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Postal Ballot
PU
05/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : NIT for Assistance in Lubrication of Machinery Safety Pollution Con..
PU
05/25National Fertilizers Names New CFO
MT
05/25National Fertilizers Limited Appoints Shri Hira Nand as Chief Financial Officer
CI
05/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repairs to Flexi Vinyl Lining in Factory area
PU
05/24National Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
05/24National Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 041 M 2 041 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 872 M 320 M 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.52%328
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.04%24 814
THE MOSAIC COMPANY52.97%21 756
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.37.76%20 341
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-15.74%18 882
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA11.01%13 390