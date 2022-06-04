National Fertilizers : SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF ITEMS REQUIRED FOR CCTVE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM IN BENTONITE SULPHUR PLANT AND UREA/BAGGING PLANT AT NFL PANIPAT

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/210317/2221301-a Dated 04/06/2022
SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF ITEMS REQUIRED FOR CCTVE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM IN BENTONITE SULPHUR PLANT AND UREA/BAGGING PLANT AT NFL PANIPAT
