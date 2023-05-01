Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
77.90 INR   +2.95%
National Fertilizers : Supply of all-terrain tyre mounted telescopic boom and hydraulic moblie crane. capacity 120 ton min
PU
National Fertilizers : Hiring operation of hydraulic bolt tensioner and hydraulic torquing tool for two year
PU
National Fertilizers : Lining of Contract for operation of Air Compressor assistance in shunting operation of NFL Vijaipur for 02 Year
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF ALL-TERRAIN TYRE MOUNTED TELESCOPIC BOOM AND HYDRAULIC MOBLIE CRANE. CAPACITY 120 TON MIN

05/01/2023
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SI/190002/2019376A Dated 01/05/2023

SUPPLY OF ALL-TERRAIN TYRE MOUNTED TELESCOPIC BOOM AND HYDRAULIC MOBLIE CRANE. CAPACITY 120 TON MIN

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 939 M 1 939 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 687 M 473 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.91%473
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.12%16 931
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-8.90%16 047
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-2.33%14 230
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.99%14 028
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-0.42%10 248
