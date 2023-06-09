Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
70.19 INR   -1.54%
National Fertilizers : Supply of wheel shaft
PU
National Fertilizers : Supply of bio digester unit
PU
National Fertilizers : Ms equal angle
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF BIO DIGESTER UNIT

06/09/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. SM/2023/26 Dated 09/06/2023

SUPPLY OF BIO DIGESTER UNIT

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 03:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 924 M 1 924 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 434 M 418 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-9.08%418
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 298
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.59%14 814
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.94%13 130
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-20.38%11 601
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-1.16%9 958
