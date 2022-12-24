Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
58.65 INR   -9.42%
12:32pNational Fertilizers : Supply of column pipe adaptor
PU
12:32pNational Fertilizers : Lining of Contract for operation of Air Compressor assistance in shunting operation of NFL Vijaipur for 02 Year
PU
12/23National Fertilizers : ARC of Hot Cold Spray Insulation jobs for the year 2023-25
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF COLUMN PIPE ADAPTOR

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/AMC211308K/GEM/2022/B/2896037 Dated 24/12/2022

SUPPLY OF COLUMN PIPE ADAPTOR

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 914 M 1 914 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 772 M 347 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED11.61%347
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-18.57%18 203
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.18%17 837
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.20%17 802
THE MOSAIC COMPANY14.89%15 369
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.21%11 107