  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF COMPLETE AMMONIA REFRIGERATION COMPRESSOR

03/11/2022 | 11:54pm EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BMA200939K Dated 12/03/2022

SUPPLY OF COMPLETE AMMONIA REFRIGERATION COMPRESSOR

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 04:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 965 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.04%313
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.23%25 710
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY6.91%23 958
THE MOSAIC COMPANY58.28%22 806
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.70%19 912
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-5.39%11 678