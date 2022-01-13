Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. 2022_NFL_101143_1 Dated 18/01/2022

SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 742 M 376 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED7.61%376
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-10.26%27 135
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY0.00%22 400
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.67%15 882
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%14 563
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.29%13 870