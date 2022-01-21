Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. 2022_NFL_101143_1 Dated 21/01/2022

SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
