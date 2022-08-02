Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
46.70 INR   -0.74%
01:52pNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States
PU
01:22pNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply of fresh certified wheat seed during rabi-2022-23 for marketing in the states of punjabharyana rajastha
PU
01:22pNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for supply of 83000 quintal Certified Wheat Seed in the states of Punjab Haryana RajasthanChandigarh
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF FRESH CERTIFIED WHEAT SEED DURING RABI-2022-23 FOR MARKETING IN THE STATES OF PUNJABHARYANA RAJASTHA

08/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZO/CHD/ABD/SeedTrad./open/e-Tender/2022/170 Dated 02/08/2022

SUPPLY OF FRESH CERTIFIED WHEAT SEED DURING RABI-2022-23 FOR MARKETING IN THE STATES OF PUNJABHARYANA RAJASTHA

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 2 371 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 910 M 292 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-11.13%292
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-17.66%23 388
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.33.43%19 237
THE MOSAIC COMPANY30.80%18 092
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-20.16%17 871
FERTIGLOBE PLC40.63%11 186