  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
77.61 INR   -2.60%
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF JOURNAL BEARING

05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/AMA220686K/GEM/2023/B/3440400 Dated 15/05/2023

SUPPLY OF JOURNAL BEARING

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of cooling tower fan
PU
05:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of journal bearing
PU
05/12National Fertilizers : Contract for hard Chrome Plating of Plungers Valve Bodies of Ammoni..
PU
05/12National Fertilizers : Supply of petrol engine driven smoke exhauster cum blower
PU
05/12National Fertilizers : Materials
PU
05/12National Fertilizers : Excavator bucket assembly
PU
05/11National Fertilizers : Lining up of contract for railway wagons cleaning collection shifti..
PU
05/11National Fertilizers : L. t. motors
PU
05/11National Fertilizers : Supply of lignite powder
PU
05/11National Fertilizers : Disposal of Sewage Water Maintenance of Sewage Pumps in Township an..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 929 M 1 929 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 074 M 463 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.53%463
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.17%16 857
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-12.21%15 555
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-21.91%12 968
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.42%11 740
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.44%10 008
