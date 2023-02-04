Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
60.25 INR   -2.51%
05:40aNational Fertilizers : Supply of m s angle
PU
04:50aNational Fertilizers : Contract for Hiring Erection and Dismantling of Scaffolding Material for Line-I and Line-II Plant at NFL Vijaipur
PU
02:10aNational Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Cutting Clearance of wild growth in Factory and Township areas
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF M S ANGLE

02/04/2023 | 05:40am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/ASF220947GEM/2023/B/3003232 Dated 04/02/2023

SUPPLY OF M S ANGLE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 10:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
