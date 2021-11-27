Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF MODULAR OFFICE SITTING

11/27/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/200053/2019803/R Dated 27/11/2021

SUPPLY OF MODULAR OFFICE SITTING

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
02:00aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply of modular office sitting
PU
01:40aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Hiring of commercial cars for ac/dc and emergency duty and differen..
PU
11/26NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repairing of Dry type Resin filled 450 KVA 600 V/3.3 KV Transformer..
PU
11/26NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Invitation to Bid for Engagement of Consultant for preparation of T..
PU
11/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point H..
PU
11/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point I..
PU
11/24NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Cooling Water Treatment Package
PU
11/24NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Hiring of Taxis Cars/SUVs on day to day basis.
PU
11/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Ms angle
PU
11/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Rate Contract for Rodent Control for Two Years 15Jan-2022-14..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 587 M 1 587 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 725 M 329 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED33.51%329
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD226.92%24 415
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY108.93%21 370
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.62.23%13 971
THE MOSAIC COMPANY53.50%13 775
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.62%12 731