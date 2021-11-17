Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF POTASH DERIVED FROM MOLASSESGranulatedForMarketing in Andhra PradeshTelangana and Karnatakastates

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZO/HYD/ABD/PDM/2021-22/01 Dated 17/11/2021

SUPPLY OF POTASH DERIVED FROM MOLASSESGranulatedForMarketing in Andhra PradeshTelangana and Karnatakastates

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
02:17aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF POTASH DERIVED FROM MOLASSESGranulatedForMarketing in And..
PU
01:37aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Heat exchanger
PU
12:27aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Bearing puller
PU
11/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Cooling Water Treatment Package
PU
11/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Welding Filler Wire
PU
11/16National Fertilizers' Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Caustic Soda Lye
PU
11/12National Fertilizers Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
11/11Replacement of Under Ground Fire Water Line Remaining Part of Phase-2
PU
11/10Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Rake point VIKRAMNAGAR/UJJAIN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 601 M 1 601 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 467 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED42.91%356
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY124.57%22 844
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD179.41%21 227
THE MOSAIC COMPANY64.67%14 359
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.69.16%14 059
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA26.69%13 225