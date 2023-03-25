Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-23
72.72 INR   -3.36%
National Fertilizers : Supply of pulse air filter elements for gtg sgt 700
PU
National Fertilizers : Contract for Occasional Cleaning Descaling Removal of spillage and Up-keeping of Expansion Plants Ammonia and UreaCleaning of Misc. Pits and Sumps of Urea Plant House- Keeping jobs of expansion plants for the Year 2023-24
PU
National Fertilizers : Tender for Import of DI-AMMONIUM PHOSPHATE DAP 18460 - Bulk Fertilizer Grade at ECI
PU
National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF PULSE AIR FILTER ELEMENTS FOR GTG SGT 700

03/25/2023 | 03:38am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SF/220091 GEM BID ID GEM/2023/B/3197771 Dated 25/03/2023

SUPPLY OF PULSE AIR FILTER ELEMENTS FOR GTG SGT 700

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 07:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 675 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-5.80%433
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD1.15%18 230
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.29%17 588
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-3.37%14 462
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.66%13 718
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.09%11 188
