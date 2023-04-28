Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
77.90 INR   +2.95%
04/28National Fertilizers : Supply of air filters
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Supply of slewing bearing
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Ball Valve
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF SLEWING BEARING

04/28/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/SII211182K/GEM/2023/B/3391476 Dated 29/04/2023

SUPPLY OF SLEWING BEARING

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 03:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
04/28National Fertilizers : Supply of air filters
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Supply of slewing bearing
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Ball Valve
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Empanelment of news paper advertising agency
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Nfv/pur/bia220210
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : Supply of Micro Nutrient Fertilizers for marketing in different sta..
PU
04/28National Fertilizers : NIT for instrumentation Maintenance jobs ARC for Instrument Mainten..
PU
04/27National Fertilizers : Supply of vertical pump
PU
04/27National Fertilizers : Pressure Gauges
PU
04/27National Fertilizers : ARC for Painting of Plant Equipment Machinery Steel Structures and ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 939 M 1 939 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 687 M 473 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.91%473
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.12%16 956
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-8.90%16 047
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-2.33%14 230
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.99%14 028
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-0.42%10 245
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer