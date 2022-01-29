Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : Sale of cut wood fire/fuel and wood of dry / uprooted trees of various species from the NFLs premises at Vijaipur

01/29/2022 | 05:11am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/CICO/3379 Dated 29/01/2022

Sale of cut wood fire/fuel and wood of dry / uprooted trees of various species from the NFLs premises at Vijaipur

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
