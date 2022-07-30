Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Sale of cut wood fire/fuel and wood of dry / uprooted trees of various species from the NFLs premises at Vijaipur.

07/30/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/CICO/3379__ Dated 30/07/2022

Sale of cut wood fire/fuel and wood of dry / uprooted trees of various species from the NFLs premises at Vijaipur.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:53aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Sale of cut wood fire/fuel and wood of dry / uprooted trees of vari..
PU
05:33aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Painting of Equipment Structure and piping etc. at NFL..
PU
02:13aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road truck..
PU
01:03aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Maintenance Contract AMC of total 26 Nos. CCTV Cameras insta..
PU
07/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Removal Loading and Disposal of Primary Reformer Catal..
PU
07/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Rate Contract for Miscellaneous civil jobs in Township areas..
PU
07/27NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repair of 11KV 15 MW Turbo Generator-2 Juemont Schneider Make in Ca..
PU
07/27NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for rate contract for hiring Taxi on need basis for a period..
PU
07/26NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Removal of complete catalyst charge from LT CO Shift Converter Part..
PU
07/25NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Rate Contract for maintenance/ upkeep work in Ammonia Urea B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 2 371 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 542 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-12.56%284
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-17.94%23 393
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.34.91%19 919
THE MOSAIC COMPANY34.03%19 063
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-24.69%16 856
FERTIGLOBE PLC36.08%10 826