  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
75.00 INR   +6.38%
04:56aNational Fertilizers : Servicing maintenance of Hitachi Hi-Rel make 2X60 KVA and 2X150 KVA UPS system
PU
12:26aNational Fertilizers : ORDINARY PORTLAND CEMENT 43 GRADE or 43 s Grade FOR BULK BUYING AS PER IS 269 Q2
PU
03/10National Fertilizers : Servicing maintenance of LT make Air Circuit Breaker
PU
National Fertilizers : Servicing maintenance of Hitachi Hi-Rel make 2X60 KVA and 2X150 KVA UPS system

03/11/2023 | 04:56am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/ELCO/823/516 Dated 11/03/2023

Servicing maintenance of Hitachi Hi-Rel make 2X60 KVA and 2X150 KVA UPS system

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 793 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.85%449
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD3.09%18 355
THE MOSAIC COMPANY11.88%16 515
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.49%16 408
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.80%15 362
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA10.50%11 440