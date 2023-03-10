Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
70.50 INR   +1.78%
06:55aNational Fertilizers : Servicing maintenance of LT make Air Circuit Breaker
PU
06:25aNational Fertilizers : Inspection of Flare Stack tip and its structural member through thermal imaging with the help of Drone for Ammonia-I
PU
06:04aNational Fertilizers : Design Engineering Manufacturing Supply Erection Commissioning of Boiler Feed Water Pump Package along with drive motor variable speed Hydraulic coupling.
PU
National Fertilizers : Servicing maintenance of LT make Air Circuit Breaker

03/10/2023 | 06:55am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/ELCO/823/514 Dated 10/03/2023

servicing maintenance of LT make Air Circuit Breaker

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 11:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 586 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.68%422
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD5.11%18 607
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.76%17 679
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.49%16 409
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.09%15 879
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA14.31%11 787