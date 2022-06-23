Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
40.00 INR   -1.96%
06/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply Erection and Dismantling of Scaffolding Material in Ammonia Urea SGP during ATA-2023
PU
06/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repair of Cooling Towers at NFL Bathinda
PU
06/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : NIT for repair of Godrej / Delite make Cushion/Canning Revolving Chairs etc. for 02 years.
PU
National Fertilizers : Supply Erection and Dismantling of Scaffolding Material in Ammonia Urea SGP during ATA-2023

06/23/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/MECH/AP/SD-2242 Dated 24/06/2022

Supply Erection and Dismantling of Scaffolding Material in Ammonia Urea SGP during ATA-2023

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
