    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
57.35 INR   -0.52%
National Fertilizers : Supply and Installation of Modular Laboratory Furniture in Agrochemical Plant at NFL Bathinda.

12/02/2022
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/CIVIL/CW-299 Dated 02.12.2022 Dated 02/12/2022

Supply and Installation of Modular Laboratory Furniture in Agrochemical Plant at NFL Bathinda.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 947 M 1 947 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 135 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED9.13%345
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.85%21 226
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-28.54%19 397
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-18.35%18 260
THE MOSAIC COMPANY24.97%17 467
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.06%11 510