  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
70.67 INR   +0.77%
01:20aNational Fertilizers : Supply of Cartap Hydrochloride Technical
PU
03/14National Fertilizers : Procurement of 20 High speed network duplex printer
PU
03/14National Fertilizers : Procurement of Funeral Vehicle
PU
National Fertilizers : Supply of Cartap Hydrochloride Technical

03/15/2023 | 01:20am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/PUR /SD/ 210040 Dated 15/03/2023

Supply of Cartap Hydrochloride Technical

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 669 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.46%418
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD2.07%18 476
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.67%16 433
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.18%16 010
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.43%14 730
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.59%11 185