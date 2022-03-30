National Fertilizers : TENDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF ONE SEED PROCESSING UNITS WITH 4 TPH CAPACITY and 40000 Qtls STORAGE CAPACITY ON CUSTOM HIRE BASIS FOR WAREHOSING and PROCESSING OF WHEAT SEED PRODUCE OF RABI-2021-22 and 2022-23 IN DISTRICT- UDHAMSINGHNAGAR UTTARAKHAND

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZO/LKO/ABD/SEED Unit/UTTARAKHAND/2021-22/02 Dated 30/03/2022

TENDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF ONE SEED PROCESSING UNITS WITH 4 TPH CAPACITY and 40000 Qtls STORAGE CAPACITY ON CUSTOM HIRE BASIS FOR WAREHOSING and PROCESSING OF WHEAT SEED PRODUCE OF RABI-2021-22 and 2022-23 IN DISTRICT- UDHAMSINGHNAGAR UTTARAKHAND

