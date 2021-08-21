Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM and MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN DEWAS DISTRICT MP

08/21/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZOBPL/ABD/SEED UNIT/2021-22/02. Dated 21/08/2021

TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM and MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN DEWAS DISTRICT MP

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 08:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
04:04aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM and MUST..
PU
04:04aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM a..
PU
04:04aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM a..
PU
04:04aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GR..
PU
12:34aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : L and t make contractor
PU
08/20NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Armoured cable
PU
08/20NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF ESTIMATED 50000 Quintals of SEE..
PU
08/20NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF ESTIMATED 120000 Quintals of SE..
PU
08/20NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply and Application of Paint on Plant Structure Equipm..
PU
08/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAM and MUST..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 131 B 1 767 M 1 767 M
Net income 2020 -1 811 M -24,4 M -24,4 M
Net Debt 2020 80 879 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,96x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 25 535 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED37.88%343
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD369.46%34 679
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY53.85%15 740
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.73%12 613
THE MOSAIC COMPANY33.51%11 670
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.14.88%9 565