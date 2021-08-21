National Fertilizers : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAMand MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN INDORE DISTRICT MP

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFL/ZOBPL/ABD/Seed Unit/2021-22/01. Dated 21/08/2021
TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAMand MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN INDORE DISTRICT MP
