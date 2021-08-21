National Fertilizers : TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAMand MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN INDORE DISTRICT MP

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZOBPL/ABD/Seed Unit/2021-22/01. Dated 21/08/2021

TENDER FOR WAREHOUSING and PROCESSING OF SOYBEAN WHEAT GRAMand MUSTARD SEED PRODUCE OF RABI 2021-22 and 2022-23 and KHARIF 2022 and 2023 IN INDORE DISTRICT MP

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

TOP