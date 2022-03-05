Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : TRANSPORTATION OF UREA REACTOR FROM NFL BATHINDA TO NFL PANIPAT

03/05/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/TPN/UREAREACTOR/FEB-2022 Dated 05/03/2022

TRANSPORTATION OF UREA REACTOR FROM NFL BATHINDA TO NFL PANIPAT

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
01:09aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Rake point ..
PU
03/04NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : The Annual Rate Contract for Miscellaneous Mechanical Maintenance j..
PU
03/04NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Construction of Cement Concrete Peripheral Road Along Boundary Wall..
PU
03/02NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tempreture controlled soldering station
PU
03/02NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply of air pre-heater basket assembly
PU
03/01NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Housekeeping Allied Services in NFL Bathinda for 01 year and Prequa..
PU
03/01NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : TENDER FOR Supply of Two nos. School Buses 32 seater and above of M..
PU
03/01NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Digital micro ohm meter
PU
02/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : E.i mats
PU
02/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Gear box
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 556 M 1 556 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 659 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-15.98%283
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-7.15%29 649
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-0.91%22 203
THE MOSAIC COMPANY41.66%20 500
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.92%18 056
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.70%12 793