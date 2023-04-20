Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
74.68 INR   -2.19%
07:25aNational Fertilizers : Steam Stop Control Valves
PU
07:25aNational Fertilizers : Fire Sensor
PU
07:05aNational Fertilizers : Tender for Providing assistance in medical treatment in NFL Hospital and Occupational Health Centre OHC by High Skilled and Semi Skilled workers at NFL Panipat Unit for the year 2023 24
PU
Summary 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Tender for Providing assistance in medical treatment in NFL Hospital and Occupational Health Centre OHC by High Skilled and Semi Skilled workers at NFL Panipat Unit for the year 2023 24

04/20/2023 | 07:05am EDT
<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/HR/2023-24 - A Dated 20/04/2023

Tender for Providing assistance in medical treatment in NFL Hospital and Occupational Health Centre OHC by High Skilled and Semi Skilled workers at NFL Panipat Unit for the year 2023 24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 636 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.26%446
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-3.09%17 347
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 297
THE MOSAIC COMPANY3.58%15 091
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.68%14 580
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.64%10 960
