  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
48.20 INR   +2.01%
10:38aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for rate contract for hiring Taxi on need basis for a period of 2 years.
PU
08/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation of estimated 160000.00 MT of Fertilizers at New Khanna rake point.
PU
08/23NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation of estimated 136800.00 MT of Fertilizers at Karnal rake point.
PU
National Fertilizers : Tender for rate contract for hiring Taxi on need basis for a period of 2 years.

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/HR/AD/Taxi/2022 Dated 23/08/2022

Tender for rate contract for hiring Taxi on need basis for a period of 2 years.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 491 M 1 491 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 161 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.28%296
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-18.62%22 894
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.54.07%21 729
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.85%20 177
THE MOSAIC COMPANY45.71%19 767
FERTIGLOBE PLC59.38%12 678