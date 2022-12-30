Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
75.50 INR   -2.20%
08:22aNational Fertilizers : W/p call station
PU
08:22aNational Fertilizers : 11 kw induction motor
PU
08:22aNational Fertilizers : Trailing Cable
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Trailing Cable

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2921242 Dated 30/12/2022

Trailing Cable

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
08:22aNational Fertilizers : W/p call station
PU
08:22aNational Fertilizers : 11 kw induction motor
PU
08:22aNational Fertilizers : Trailing Cable
PU
12/29National Fertilizers : Limit switch
PU
12/29National Fertilizers : Flame retardant
PU
12/29National Fertilizers : Purchase of electric Transformer 60 kw with installation
PU
12/28National Fertilizers : Switch
PU
12/28National Fertilizers : Solenoid valves
PU
12/24National Fertilizers : Supply of column pipe adaptor
PU
12/24National Fertilizers : Tender to Flee Monkeys from Roads of Sector-I to Sector-VII includi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 914 M 1 914 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 039 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED43.67%447
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-17.21%18 521
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.72%17 752
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.20.81%16 776
THE MOSAIC COMPANY10.49%14 780
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.94%11 125