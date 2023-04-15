Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
85.31 INR   -0.83%
02:47aNational Fertilizers : Supply of rank rd pads
PU
02:27aNational Fertilizers : Ungalvanized steel wire rope slings
PU
02:07aNational Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract of PCsPrintersLAN and other peripherals for Two Years 2023-25
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : UNGALVANIZED STEEL WIRE ROPE SLINGS

04/15/2023 | 02:27am EDT
<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. SM/2023/16 Dated 13/04/2023

UNGALVANIZED STEEL WIRE ROPE SLINGS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 06:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 936 M 1 936 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 851 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED10.51%511
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-2.25%17 195
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.31%16 269
THE MOSAIC COMPANY7.11%15 526
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.53%15 098
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.36%11 200
