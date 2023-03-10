Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
70.50 INR   +1.78%
05:14aNational Fertilizers : Vacuum interrupter tester
PU
03/09National Fertilizers : Construction of Basketball Court Jogging Track at NFL playground and Miscellaneous Civil construction works in Priyadarshini Bhawan
PU
03/09National Fertilizers : ARC for Misc. Masonry and Public Health jobs at Township and Factory Area during the Year 2022-23 With Free issue of Cement and Steel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : VACUUM INTERRUPTER TESTER

03/10/2023 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. ST-2023-2 Dated 07/03/2023

VACUUM INTERRUPTER TESTER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:14aNational Fertilizers : Vacuum interrupter tester
PU
03/09National Fertilizers : Construction of Basketball Court Jogging Track at NFL playground an..
PU
03/09National Fertilizers : ARC for Misc. Masonry and Public Health jobs at Township and Factor..
PU
03/09National Fertilizers : Engaging Agency for fulfilling Extended producer Responsibility EPR..
PU
03/07National Fertilizers : Internal External Finishing in Factory Township areas during 2023-2..
PU
03/07National Fertilizers : Contract for overhauling and testing of control valves during ATA.
PU
03/07National Fertilizers : AMC of Weigh Machines weights for 2023-25
PU
03/06National Fertilizers : Miscellaneous Electricals jobs on ARC basis in factory and Township..
PU
03/06National Fertilizers : Level Transmitter
PU
03/04National Fertilizers : Level Transmitter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 586 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.68%422
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD5.11%18 607
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.76%17 679
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.49%16 409
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.09%15 879
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA14.31%11 787