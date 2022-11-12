Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
51.10 INR   -0.20%
05:12aNational Fertilizers : Valve spindle for lp governing bhel spares
PU
11/11National Fertilizers : Critical verification/audit of title deeds/ownership/ possession of its immovable properties
PU
11/11National Fertilizers : Lube oil filter
PU
National Fertilizers : VALVE SPINDLE FOR LP GOVERNING BHEL SPARES

11/12/2022 | 05:12am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/AMU211346K Dated 12/11/2022

VALVE SPINDLE FOR LP GOVERNING BHEL SPARES

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 069 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.76%311
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.53.28%20 172
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-27.89%19 508
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-17.33%18 480
THE MOSAIC COMPANY34.36%17 974
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.10%11 995