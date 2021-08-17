Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
National Fertilizers : WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF ESTIMATED 60000 Quintals of SEED PRODUCE OF 2021- 22 AND 2022-23 IN KARNAL PANIPAT HARYANA

08/17/2021 | 01:53am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/CHD/ABD/O/2021/134 Dated 17/08/2021

WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF ESTIMATED 60000 Quintals of SEED PRODUCE OF 2021- 22 AND 2022-23 IN KARNAL PANIPAT HARYANA

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
