Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
47.35 INR   -0.11%
06:43aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Wireless system for monitoring of valves and steam traps
PU
01:33aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel Shells of 127-C in Ammonia Plant
PU
06/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Mechanized Manual unloading of coal from rail wagons Coal feeding to coal bunkers and segregation of foreign materials from coal yard. for the year 2022-23.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : WIRELESS SYSTEM FOR MONITORING OF VALVES AND STEAM TRAPS

06/11/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/PUR/SA/210160 Dated 11/06/2022

WIRELESS SYSTEM FOR MONITORING OF VALVES AND STEAM TRAPS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 10:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
06:43aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Wireless system for monitoring of valves and steam traps
PU
01:33aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel Shells of 127-C in A..
PU
06/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Mechanized Manual unloading of coal from rail wagons Coal feeding t..
PU
06/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Rate Contract for Miscellaneous civil jobs in Plant areas.
PU
06/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Dew point meter
PU
06/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Design Supply Erection Testing and Commissioning of Telephone Excha..
PU
06/06NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Re-tubing of HE-2B heat exchanger in Urea Plant
PU
06/04NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Rate Contract for Online Testing of Safety Valves by Trevi Test Met..
PU
06/04NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply installation commissioning and testing of items required for..
PU
05/30NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : RFP for ENTERING INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE MANUFACTU..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 030 M 2 030 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 402 M 402 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 229 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-9.90%297
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-9.38%25 971
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.14%19 465
THE MOSAIC COMPANY36.57%19 316
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.23.93%18 299
FERTIGLOBE PLC57.67%12 543