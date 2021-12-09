Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : White washing and Painting of Residential and Non Residential Buildings in Township and Factory areas

12/09/2021 | 05:22am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/CICO/3380 Dated 09/12/2021

White washing and Painting of Residential and Non Residential Buildings in Township and Factory areas

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
