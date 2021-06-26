Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : ARC Sundry jobs in Central and Plant Labs 2021-22

06/26/2021 | 12:29am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/LAB/17/2021-22 Dated 26/06/2021

ARC Sundry jobs in Central and Plant Labs 2021-22

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 610 M 1 610 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2021 16 820 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 010 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED72.85%434
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY46.90%15 029
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA31.91%14 311
THE MOSAIC COMPANY35.72%11 770
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.31.26%10 960
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 421