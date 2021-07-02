National Fertilizers : Running of Canteen at NFL Corporate Office A-11 Sector-24 NOIDA and Pre-qualification of parties.

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/CO/ADM/C/774/2021/1452 Dated 05/07/2021

Running of Canteen at NFL Corporate Office A-11 Sector-24 NOIDA and Pre-qualification of parties.

